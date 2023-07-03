KG Mobility's June sales jump 28 pct on SUV models

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motors, said Monday its sales rose 28 percent last month from a year earlier on increased sales of its SUV models.

KG Mobility sold 10,243 vehicles in June, up from 7,979 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 26 percent to 5,758 units last month from 4,585 a year ago, while exports were up 31 percent to 4,485 units from 3,424 during the same period, it said.

From January to June, its sales jumped 37 percent to 64,965 autos from 47,589 units during the same period last year.

Domestic sales jumped 38 percent to 38,969 in the first six months from 28,177 a year ago, while exports were up 34 percent to 26,176 from 19,532.

KG Mobility's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs. It will launch the Torres EVX, which can travel around 500 kilometers on a single charge, in the domestic market in the second half.

This file photo provided by KG Mobility shows the Torres SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

