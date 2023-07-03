Assembly deputy speaker apologizes over private text messages during session
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Kim Young-joo, a deputy speaker of the National Assembly, offered an apology on Monday for exchanging text messages with an acquaintance about travel to Japan during a recent plenary session.
Kim, a four-term lawmaker from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), was caught on camera discussing a trip to Japan's Hokkaido in her text messages on June 30, when her party railroaded a strongly contested parliamentary resolution urging the government to file a complaint over Japan's plan to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
"I apologize to the nation and party members for causing a controversy due to my personal text messages during the (parliamentary) adoption of a resolution against the Fukushima contaminated water," Kim said in a Facebook post.
"Exchanging private text messages during a plenary session is clearly wrong. As a public figure, I'll be more careful in the future," she said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(3rd LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(LEAD) Biggest umbrella labor group goes on 2-week general strike
-
PM to leave for Trinidad and Tobago for summit of Caribbean nations