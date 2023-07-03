S. Korean Bond Yields on July 3, 2023
All News 16:47 July 03, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.559 3.563 -0.4
2-year TB 3.675 3.737 -6.2
3-year TB 3.613 3.662 -4.9
10-year TB 3.607 3.675 -6.8
2-year MSB 3.674 3.734 -6.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.421 4.473 -5.2
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
Most Saved
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(3rd LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(LEAD) Biggest umbrella labor group goes on 2-week general strike
-
PM to leave for Trinidad and Tobago for summit of Caribbean nations