Coupang launches luxury beauty shopping service Rocket Luxury

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top e-commerce retailer Coupang Inc. said Monday it has launched a new service allowing customers to buy luxury beauty brands' products at its platform.

At Rocket Luxury, customers will be able to purchase products of 16 high-end beauty brands from home and abroad, including Estee Lauder, MAC, Bobby Brown and Hera, directly bought by Coupang.

The products will be delivered through the "rocket delivery" service, which offers delivery service within 24 hours upon order.

For members of Coupang's paid subscription service, Wow, the company will provide free delivery and free return service.

"Customers who use luxury beauty brands will be able to buy at Rocket Luxury with trust as it only provides genuine products certified by Coupang," Lee Byeong-hee, the head of Coupang's retail division, said.



This image provided by Coupang Inc. shows the Rocket Luxury service, newly launched by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

