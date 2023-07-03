Fukushima seafood imports will be banned until people are no longer concerned about it, PPP says

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Seafood imports from Japan's Fukushima will be indefinitely banned until people are no longer concerned about it, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party said Monday, as Japan prepares to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Rep. Yun Jae-ok made the remark to reporters after a meeting with senior government officials, as the International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to unveil a final report soon on the safety of the planned water discharge.

"From the standpoint of the party, I can say it is all right to believe that seafood imports from Fukushima will be indefinitely banned until people's concerns are laid to rest," Yun told reporters after the meeting.

"No matter whether it takes 10, 20, 30, 50 or even 100 years, the duration is not important. The government will make preparations with a firm view that anything unsafe should not happen with regard to people's food," he said.



Members of the ruling People Power Party and government officials attend a meeting to discuss follow-up measures after the International Atomic Energy Agency's report on the plan to release waste waters from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

