SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 4.



Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-aide to former DP leader Song arrested in cash-for-vote scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party, gov't decide on indefinite ban of Fukushima seafood imports (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Moon administration misused 844 bln won in solar power, electric power funds' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Heat wave reaches 35 C; heavy rain to resume today (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Political community indifferent to facts on Fukushima contaminated water issue (Segye Times)

-- 'Imports of Fukushima seafood to be prohibited until public are assured' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Additional 582.4 bln won in gov't funds illegally used for renewable energy under Moon gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to deposit forced labor compensation for 4 victims with court (Hankyoreh)

-- Additional 582.4 bln won in gov't funds misused for renewable energy under Moon administration (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Umbrella union's political strike setback for economic recovery (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 42 pct of foreign workers changed workplaces within year (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Government to deposit compensation for holdout forced labor victims (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon's approval rating hits four-month high at 42 pct (Korea Herald)

-- Gov't, businesses slam KCTU's general strike (Korea Times)

(END)