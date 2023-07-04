Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 04, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/25 Sunny 90
Incheon 28/24 Rain 90
Suwon 28/23 Sunny 90
Cheongju 29/25 Sunny 80
Daejeon 28/24 Rain 70
Chuncheon 31/22 Sunny 80
Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 70
Jeonju 27/24 Rain 90
Gwangju 26/24 Rain 80
Jeju 30/24 Rain 60
Daegu 30/23 Sunny 80
Busan 26/23 Sunny 70
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
Most Saved
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Heavy downpours to drench nation for 2 days from Tuesday
-
(3rd LD) Biggest umbrella labor group goes on 2-week general strike
-
Defense ministry vows to build 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean military threats
-
Fukushima seafood imports will be banned until people are no longer concerned about it, PPP says
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency