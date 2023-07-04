Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 04, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/25 Sunny 90

Incheon 28/24 Rain 90

Suwon 28/23 Sunny 90

Cheongju 29/25 Sunny 80

Daejeon 28/24 Rain 70

Chuncheon 31/22 Sunny 80

Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 70

Jeonju 27/24 Rain 90

Gwangju 26/24 Rain 80

Jeju 30/24 Rain 60

Daegu 30/23 Sunny 80

Busan 26/23 Sunny 70

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!