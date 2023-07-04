BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' video tops 1.6 bln YouTube views
All News 09:25 July 04, 2023
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's debut song "Boombayah" has surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, the group's agency said Tuesday.
YG Entertainment said the video passed the milestone at about 6:50 a.m., six years and 11 months after the quartet launched its debut EP, "Square One," in August 2016.
"Boombayah" is one of the two songs on the album along with "Whistle."
As of Tuesday, three BLACKPINK videos have garnered more than 1.6 billion views, including "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "Kill This Love."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
Most Saved
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Heavy downpours to drench nation for 2 days from Tuesday
-
(3rd LD) Biggest umbrella labor group goes on 2-week general strike
-
Defense ministry vows to build 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean military threats
-
Fukushima seafood imports will be banned until people are no longer concerned about it, PPP says
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency