BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' video tops 1.6 bln YouTube views

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's debut song "Boombayah" has surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, the group's agency said Tuesday.

YG Entertainment said the video passed the milestone at about 6:50 a.m., six years and 11 months after the quartet launched its debut EP, "Square One," in August 2016.

"Boombayah" is one of the two songs on the album along with "Whistle."

As of Tuesday, three BLACKPINK videos have garnered more than 1.6 billion views, including "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "Kill This Love."

