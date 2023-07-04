Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) IAEA chief to visit S. Korea on July 7-9 to discuss agency report on Fukushima water discharge

All News 11:00 July 04, 2023
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)


(END)

Keywords
#Fukushima #IAEA
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!