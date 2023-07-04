Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Apple retailer Frisbee enters mobile delivery platform

All News 13:43 July 04, 2023

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Frisbee, a South Korean retailer of Apple Inc., has entered Baemin Store, a popular mobile delivery platform run by Woowa Brothers Corp., the platform operator said Tuesday.

Through the retailer, Apple products, such as AirPods and Apple Watches, are now available for purchase on Baemin Store, according to the company.

Launched in 2021, Baemin Store, which can be found on the Baedal Minjok mobile application, offers instant delivery services for various products, ranging from food ingredients to electronics, in the greater Seoul area and some local regions.

"Baemin Store will gradually expand the list of available brands and the service area to provide a better experience to consumers," a company official said.

An promotional image for Baemin Store provided by its operator Woowa Brothers Corp. on July 4, 2023 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

