Class action filed against Samsung Electronics in U.S. over QLED TVs

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Samsung Electronics Co. and Best Buy in the United States over Samsung's QLED 4K televisions, industry sources said Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday (U.S. time) by Ray Kim Law in California Central District Court.

The suit alleges some Samsung QLED 4K televisions are not fitted with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, FreeSync or HDMI 2.1, as advertised. The features are said to allow smooth gaming experiences.

It was the first time the South Korean tech giant was hit with a consumer class action over TV products since 2018, when a lawsuit claimed certain Samsung LED TVs overheated and became unusable.



