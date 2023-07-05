5 firms to recall over 92,000 vehicles over faulty parts

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., BMW Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall more than 92,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The companies, including Mercedes-Benz Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, and Stellantis Korea, are recalling a combined 92,088 units of 116 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.

The problems that prompted the recall include software problems of the instrumental panel in BMW's 520i Luxury sedan, software problems in the steering mechanism of the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV model, and a faulty brake vacuum pump in Hyundai's Palisade SUV, it said.

Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.

