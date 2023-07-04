KBO ERA leader among All-Star reserves; veteran catcher earns 14th selection

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos pitcher Erick Fedde, the current ERA leader in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), was named as an All-Star reserve Tuesday.

The right-hander is one of 13 reserves for the "Nanum" team, featuring players from the Dinos, Kiwoom Heroes, Kia Tigers, LG Twins and Hanwha Eagles.



This image provided by the Korea Baseball Organization on June 26, 2023, shows the emblems for the 2023 All-Star Game. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Fedde, pitching in his first season in the KBO, leads the league with a 1.61 ERA after 13 starts. He ranks third with 95 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings.

The KBO leader in strikeouts, An Woo-jin of the Heroes, was also named a reserve, joined by three teammates in relievers Kim Jae-woong and Lim Chang-min, and catcher Lee Ji-young.

Other All-Star reserves for the Nanum team are Dinos catcher Park Sei-hyok; Twins pitcher Park Myung-geun, shortstop Oh Ji-hwan, outfielder Kim Hyun-soo and first baseman Austin Dean; Tigers outfielder Lee Woo-sung; and Eagles pitchers Moon Dong-ju and Park Sang-won.

The "Dream" team will be made up of players from the SSG Landers, KT Wiz, Samsung Lions, Lotte Giants and Doosan Bears.



In this file photo from June 28, 2023, NC Dinos starter Erick Fedde celebrates after striking out Kim Jae-hwan of the Doosan Bears during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The reserves selected Tuesday for the Dream team are Landers pitchers Noh Kyung-eun, Seo Jin-yong and Oh Won-seok; Wiz pitchers Ko Young-pyo and Park Yeong-hyun, and infielder Kim Sang-su; Lions pitcher David Buchanan, catcher Kang Min-ho and outfielder Kim Hyeon-joon; Giants catcher Yoo Kang-nam; and Bears pitcher Hong Geon-hui, infielder Lee Yu-chan and outfielder Jung Soo-bin.

This is Kang's 14th All-Star selection, the second most in KBO history. Noh earned his first All-Star nod 20 years after his debut.



This June 13, 2023, file photo provided by the Samsung Lions shows Lions catcher Kang Min-ho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Each team has 12 players voted on by fans, fellow players and coaches, while the reserves were selected by managers of the All-Star teams: Landers skipper Kim Won-hyong for Dream and Heroes skipper Hon Won-ki for Nanum.

The Giants have the most All-Stars with eight. Their home park, Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan, will host the All-Star Game on July 15, with the home run derby and other festivities set for July 14.



In this file photo from June 6, 2023, SSG Landers reliever Noh Kyung-eun pitches against the Kia Tigers during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)