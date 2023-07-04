KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 39,150 DN 2,900
Hanwha 29,400 DN 700
Youngpoong 565,000 DN 7,000
SK hynix 117,900 UP 300
HyundaiEng&Const 37,900 DN 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,750 DN 200
DB HiTek 62,100 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 226,000 DN 5,500
Kogas 26,200 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 DN 150
SamsungElecMech 144,000 DN 1,200
Hanssem 43,300 DN 700
F&F 121,200 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 73,000 DN 1,800
YoulchonChem 29,900 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 569,000 DN 4,000
Hanmi Science 32,450 DN 850
AMOREPACIFIC 97,800 UP 400
GS 36,200 DN 350
LIG Nex1 83,500 UP 2,300
Fila Holdings 38,450 DN 1,250
FOOSUNG 12,870 DN 130
TKG Huchems 21,600 DN 450
JB Financial Group 8,540 DN 80
DAEWOONG PHARM 94,800 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,600 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 49,600 DN 250
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,550 DN 650
KIH 51,100 DN 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 2,515 DN 75
KUMHOTIRE 4,695 DN 95
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,200 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 120,400 DN 2,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17070 DN180
LOTTE SHOPPING 67,000 DN 2,800
PanOcean 5,080 DN 10
Asiana Airlines 12,240 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 29,400 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 18,310 DN 170
LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,900 DN 700
