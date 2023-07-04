SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DL 39,150 DN 2,900

Hanwha 29,400 DN 700

Youngpoong 565,000 DN 7,000

SK hynix 117,900 UP 300

HyundaiEng&Const 37,900 DN 850

CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,750 DN 200

DB HiTek 62,100 DN 600

SamsungF&MIns 226,000 DN 5,500

Kogas 26,200 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 DN 150

SamsungElecMech 144,000 DN 1,200

Hanssem 43,300 DN 700

F&F 121,200 UP 1,000

HtlShilla 73,000 DN 1,800

YoulchonChem 29,900 DN 800

LG Energy Solution 569,000 DN 4,000

Hanmi Science 32,450 DN 850

AMOREPACIFIC 97,800 UP 400

GS 36,200 DN 350

LIG Nex1 83,500 UP 2,300

Fila Holdings 38,450 DN 1,250

FOOSUNG 12,870 DN 130

TKG Huchems 21,600 DN 450

JB Financial Group 8,540 DN 80

DAEWOONG PHARM 94,800 DN 1,100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,600 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 49,600 DN 250

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,550 DN 650

KIH 51,100 DN 1,200

HANWHA LIFE 2,515 DN 75

KUMHOTIRE 4,695 DN 95

KOREA AEROSPACE 54,200 UP 900

SAMSUNG SDS 120,400 DN 2,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17070 DN180

LOTTE SHOPPING 67,000 DN 2,800

PanOcean 5,080 DN 10

Asiana Airlines 12,240 DN 100

SAMSUNG CARD 29,400 DN 250

CheilWorldwide 18,310 DN 170

LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,900 DN 700

(MORE)