KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DONGSUH 19,300 UP 190
LOTTE TOUR 10,370 DN 270
Handsome 22,500 DN 750
LG Uplus 10,790 0
SamsungEng 29,400 DN 100
KT 29,250 DN 500
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp486 00 DN900
IBK 10,320 DN 80
Hanon Systems 9,170 DN 100
SK 147,700 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 104,900 DN 800
ShinpoongPharm 16,210 UP 70
COWAY 43,900 DN 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,100 DN 80
KIA CORP. 88,900 UP 400
ORION Holdings 14,580 DN 200
Kumyang 58,800 UP 3,000
Daesang 17,340 DN 260
SKNetworks 5,050 DN 90
KCC 198,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 83,200 UP 800
AmoreG 26,050 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 208,000 DN 500
Hyosung 60,600 DN 3,000
GCH Corp 14,040 DN 200
LOTTE 25,000 DN 650
LotteChilsung 125,000 DN 1,600
Shinsegae 177,200 DN 2,000
POSCO FUTURE M 375,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,000 DN 2,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,650 DN 600
Boryung 8,110 DN 110
Nongshim 396,500 DN 10,500
SGBC 48,550 UP 400
COSMOCHEM 48,150 DN 600
SLCORP 37,950 UP 1,250
Yuhan 59,400 DN 900
SamsungElec 73,000 0
POSCO Holdings 402,500 UP 500
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
-
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
KG Mobility picked as final bidder for Edison Motors
-
Defense ministry vows to build 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean military threats
-
Fukushima seafood imports will be banned until people are no longer concerned about it, PPP says
-
House committee calls for trilateral defense cooperation between S. Korea, Japan and U.S.
-
Heavy downpours to drench nation for 2 days from Tuesday