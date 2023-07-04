NHIS 9,610 DN 70

DB INSURANCE 73,000 DN 3,000

LS 92,600 DN 900

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES136 00 0 UP4400

GC Corp 112,800 DN 3,200

Ottogi 394,500 DN 4,500

KPIC 138,200 DN 3,300

GS E&C 18,830 DN 190

GS Retail 22,600 DN 600

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,220 DN 170

SKC 100,600 UP 700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 711,000 DN 6,000

KOLON IND 51,700 DN 600

SK Innovation 166,700 UP 3,200

CJ CheilJedang 277,500 DN 2,500

SamyangFood 114,500 DN 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 43,100 UP 2,700

HanmiPharm 309,000 DN 1,000

SD Biosensor 12,410 DN 680

POONGSAN 41,850 DN 1,600

Meritz Financial 42,400 UP 50

BNK Financial Group 6,980 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 48,400 DN 250

DGB Financial Group 7,500 UP 10

Hansae 20,850 0

emart 76,300 DN 1,600

Youngone Corp 63,800 UP 100

CSWIND 83,100 DN 1,100

GKL 15,290 DN 550

CJ 65,700 DN 1,500

LX INT 35,300 UP 250

KAL 24,900 UP 400

Daewoong 12,500 DN 230

LG Corp. 87,500 DN 2,500

TaekwangInd 627,000 DN 10,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,080 DN 220

TaihanElecWire 14,220 DN 180

Hyundai M&F INS 30,450 DN 850

Kangwonland 17,320 DN 170

NAVER 188,700 DN 600

(MORE)