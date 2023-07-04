KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NHIS 9,610 DN 70
DB INSURANCE 73,000 DN 3,000
LS 92,600 DN 900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES136 00 0 UP4400
GC Corp 112,800 DN 3,200
Ottogi 394,500 DN 4,500
KPIC 138,200 DN 3,300
GS E&C 18,830 DN 190
GS Retail 22,600 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,220 DN 170
SKC 100,600 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 711,000 DN 6,000
KOLON IND 51,700 DN 600
SK Innovation 166,700 UP 3,200
CJ CheilJedang 277,500 DN 2,500
SamyangFood 114,500 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 43,100 UP 2,700
HanmiPharm 309,000 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 12,410 DN 680
POONGSAN 41,850 DN 1,600
Meritz Financial 42,400 UP 50
BNK Financial Group 6,980 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 48,400 DN 250
DGB Financial Group 7,500 UP 10
Hansae 20,850 0
emart 76,300 DN 1,600
Youngone Corp 63,800 UP 100
CSWIND 83,100 DN 1,100
GKL 15,290 DN 550
CJ 65,700 DN 1,500
LX INT 35,300 UP 250
KAL 24,900 UP 400
Daewoong 12,500 DN 230
LG Corp. 87,500 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 627,000 DN 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,080 DN 220
TaihanElecWire 14,220 DN 180
Hyundai M&F INS 30,450 DN 850
Kangwonland 17,320 DN 170
NAVER 188,700 DN 600
