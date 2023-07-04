KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kakao 49,950 DN 1,050
NCsoft 294,000 DN 3,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,200 DN 700
COSMAX 93,000 UP 1,700
KIWOOM 88,600 DN 1,100
Hanwha Ocean 38,400 UP 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,950 DN 80
DWEC 4,100 DN 65
KEPCO KPS 32,700 DN 300
LG H&H 455,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 680,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 69,000 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 34,100 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,300 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,850 UP 1,600
LGELECTRONICS 128,200 UP 1,100
Celltrion 149,900 DN 1,700
KT&G 82,300 DN 500
Doosan Enerbility 17,920 DN 180
Doosanfc 28,300 DN 600
LG Display 15,880 DN 90
HDKSOE 118,900 UP 2,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,100 DN 850
MS IND 24,550 UP 100
OCI Holdings 110,800 DN 3,700
LS ELECTRIC 81,400 UP 500
KorZinc 475,000 DN 15,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,940 UP 130
HyundaiMipoDock 87,400 UP 3,800
IS DONGSEO 33,550 DN 100
S-Oil 65,200 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 313,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 154,800 DN 3,600
HMM 19,150 UP 20
HYUNDAI WIA 67,800 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 127,700 DN 6,900
Mobis 230,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 131,700 UP 1,600
S-1 53,900 DN 300
ZINUS 26,750 DN 750
