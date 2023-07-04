KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hanchem 240,000 DN 1,000
DWS 36,800 DN 900
KEPCO 20,600 DN 50
SamsungSecu 35,950 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 9,290 UP 140
SKTelecom 45,800 DN 550
HyundaiElev 39,100 DN 900
HITEJINRO 21,750 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 76,000 0
DOOSAN 87,900 DN 2,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY352 50 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 46,000 UP 3,300
PIAM 36,350 DN 850
HANJINKAL 46,600 DN 1,150
CHONGKUNDANG 80,700 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 42,050 DN 850
HL MANDO 53,300 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 746,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 58,800 DN 100
Netmarble 48,250 DN 1,700
KRAFTON 183,000 DN 11,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 DN 800
ORION 121,300 DN 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,850 DN 550
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,690 UP 110
BGF Retail 170,200 DN 5,700
SKCHEM 69,200 DN 1,200
HDC-OP 11,360 DN 180
HYOSUNG TNC 369,000 DN 11,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 462,000 DN 2,000
HANILCMT 12,320 DN 150
SKBS 77,000 DN 1,800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,810 DN 120
KakaoBank 23,750 DN 750
HYBE 286,000 UP 6,500
SK ie technology 94,400 DN 1,100
DL E&C 34,050 DN 1,150
kakaopay 46,200 DN 2,350
K Car 14,760 UP 280
SKSQUARE 45,650 DN 300
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
KG Mobility picked as final bidder for Edison Motors
-
Defense ministry vows to build 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean military threats
-
Fukushima seafood imports will be banned until people are no longer concerned about it, PPP says
-
House committee calls for trilateral defense cooperation between S. Korea, Japan and U.S.
-
Heavy downpours to drench nation for 2 days from Tuesday