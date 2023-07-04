First lady attends opening of 'women entrepreneurs week'

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee on Tuesday attended the opening ceremony of the second "women entrepreneurs week" aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in business, the presidential office said.

The women entrepreneurs week was established by law in October 2021 to enhance the pride of women entrepreneurs and raise public awareness of businesses run by women. It is marked every year in the first week of July.

During the ceremony held at The Shilla Seoul hotel, Kim congratulated women entrepreneurs who have demonstrated their worth and capabilities to lead the country's economic growth and changes of the times, while also encouraging young women and students set to become future women entrepreneurs, the presidential office said.

The Korean Women Entrepreneurs Association appointed Kim an honorary mentor for the country's 2.95 million women entrepreneurs, with Kim being the first spouse of a president to have worked in business, and requested her interest and support for the growth and development of women-run businesses.

Kim formerly served as CEO of Covana Contents, a cultural contents company.

The participants expressed their gratitude to President Yoon Suk Yeol for actively promoting domestic businesses as a self-styled "No. 1 salesman of the Republic of Korea" and for campaigning to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern city of Busan, according to the presidential office.

They vowed to work together with the government to win the Expo bid, while cheering for the campaign together with Kim, using promotional Busan Expo key rings designed in part by the first lady and emblazoned with the words "Busan is ready" and "Hip Korea."



First lady Kim Keon Hee (C) attends the opening ceremony of "women entrepreneurs week" at The Shilla Seoul hotel in Seoul on July 4, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

