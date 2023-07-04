Noul to raise 30 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, JULY 4 (Yonhap) -- Noul Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 30 billion won(US$23.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 7 million common shares at a price of 4,275 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

(END)