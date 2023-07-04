S. Korean Bond Yields on July 4, 2023
All News 16:39 July 04, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.562 3.559 +0.3
2-year TB 3.676 3.675 +0.1
3-year TB 3.619 3.613 +0.6
10-year TB 3.623 3.607 +1.6
2-year MSB 3.680 3.674 +0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.429 4.421 +0.8
91-day CD 3.740 3.750 -1.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
Most Saved
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
KG Mobility picked as final bidder for Edison Motors
-
Defense ministry vows to build 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean military threats
-
Fukushima seafood imports will be banned until people are no longer concerned about it, PPP says
-
House committee calls for trilateral defense cooperation between S. Korea, Japan and U.S.
-
Heavy downpours to drench nation for 2 days from Tuesday