Foreign ministry calls on S. Korean tourists in France to ensure safety amid violent protests
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry asked South Korean tourists in France on Tuesday to take extra care to ensure their safety amid growing concerns over violent protests across the European country.
The protests erupted after a teenager of North African decent was allegedly shot dead by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday last week -- an incident that rekindled public anger over purported discrimination and police violence.
"With regard to the violent protests that continue in France at this point, we have posted a notice in the tourist safety section of the websites of the embassy (in France) and the foreign ministry regarding the safety of our nationals," Lim Soo-suk, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
He added that the ministry has also sent a text message to South Korean visitors to France to ask them to take special care of their safety.
In a post on its website, the South Korean Embassy pointed out that there have been incidents of violent protests that threatened the safety of foreigners.
The embassy called on South Koreans to refrain from visiting Paris suburbs or choosing accommodation in those areas, as well as from going outside during the night or traveling to dark backstreets.
