Daewoo Electronic Components to raise 2.7 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, JULY 4 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Electronic Components Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 2.7 billion won(US$2.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.75 million common shares at a price of 1,539 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

