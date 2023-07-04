IAEA says Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan meets international safety standards
GENEVA, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Tuesday Japan's plans to release treated radioactive water stored at the Fukushima nuclear power station into the sea are consistent with its safety standards.
The nuclear watchdog also said that the discharges of the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.
"Based on its comprehensive assessment, the IAEA has concluded that the approach and activities to the discharge of ALPS treated water taken by Japan are consistent with relevant international safety standards," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in the report.
Grossi formally presented the report to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo earlier in the day.
