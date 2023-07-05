Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

July 05, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Rain 0

Incheon 26/22 Rain 0

Suwon 28/23 Rain 0

Cheongju 30/25 Rain 0

Daejeon 30/24 Rain 0

Chuncheon 33/24 Rain 20

Gangneung 32/24 Rain 0

Jeonju 30/24 Rain 0

Gwangju 30/24 Rain 0

Jeju 29/25 Rain 0

Daegu 32/24 Rain 0

Busan 30/23 Rain 0

