HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 96.9 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has clinched a 96.9 billion-won (US$73.97 million) order to build one liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier for an Oceanian shipper.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three subsidiaries, will construct the vessel in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan and deliver it to the undisclosed shipping firm by October 2026, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.
So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained $14.07 billion worth of orders to build 106 vessels and a floating production unit (FPU), or 89.4 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.
The vessels break down into 33 product carriers, three oil tankers, 29 container vessels, 18 liquefied natural gas carriers, 17 LPG carriers, two midsized gas carriers and four pure car & truck carriers.
HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(LEAD) S. Korea cuts 2023 economic growth outlook to 1.4 pct amid uncertainties
-
(LEAD) Police investigating 193 unregistered baby cases; 12 confirmed dead
-
(2nd LD) IAEA chief to visit S. Korea this week to discuss agency report on Fukushima water discharge
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip