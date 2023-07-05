HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 96.9 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has clinched a 96.9 billion-won (US$73.97 million) order to build one liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier for an Oceanian shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three subsidiaries, will construct the vessel in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan and deliver it to the undisclosed shipping firm by October 2026, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained $14.07 billion worth of orders to build 106 vessels and a floating production unit (FPU), or 89.4 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

The vessels break down into 33 product carriers, three oil tankers, 29 container vessels, 18 liquefied natural gas carriers, 17 LPG carriers, two midsized gas carriers and four pure car & truck carriers.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., shows one of its liquefied petroleum product carriers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



