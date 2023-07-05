Seoul shares down late Wed. morning on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Wednesday morning, driven by a decline in tech and auto shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had declined 9.15 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,584.16 as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreign investors and institutions sold off a net 166.8 billion won (US$127.8 million) worth of shares, while retail investors bought a total of 158.6 billion won.
Big-cap tech and auto stocks led the decline.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics dived almost 1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 0.42 percent.
Top battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.35 percent, but its smaller rival Samsung SDI went down 0.28 percent.
Top automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia plunged 1.44 percent and 1.24 percent, respectively.
IT stocks also retreated. Internet portal giant NAVER edged down 0.16 percent, and platform operator Kakao dropped 1.6 percent.
In contrast, bio shares advanced. Samsung Biologics jumped more than 1.7 percent, and Celltrion shot up 2.4 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,304.8 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., down 3.4 won from Tuesday's close.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(LEAD) S. Korea cuts 2023 economic growth outlook to 1.4 pct amid uncertainties
-
(LEAD) Police investigating 193 unregistered baby cases; 12 confirmed dead
-
(2nd LD) IAEA chief to visit S. Korea this week to discuss agency report on Fukushima water discharge
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip