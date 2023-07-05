SK hynix given highest rating by gov't for strategic assets trader
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. said Wednesday it received the AAA certification from the South Korean government for a voluntary compliance trader of strategic assets.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy upgraded SK hynix's status by one notch to the highest level of the three-tier system for trading key products and technologies that are of national security importance, the world's second-largest memory chip maker said.
"The AAA ratings are given to the companies with the export control compliance programs that are in line with the export control regulations and international trade standard, where the companies have the ability to independently determine whether an item is classified as a strategic item as well as the ability to analyze the end-users." SK hynix said in a press release.
The ministry oversees management of strategic assets to safeguard national security and ensure stable market conditions.
The upgrade came as governments around the world have been racing to secure and protect semiconductors, one of the most coveted technologies that are crucial to industrial value chains of everything from consumer electronics to automobiles to military supplies.
SK hynix became a self-compliance trader of strategic assets back in 2005, along with Samsung Electronics Co., for the first time for South Korean businesses. It had maintained the AA level since 2014.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea cuts 2023 economic growth outlook to 1.4 pct amid uncertainties
-
(LEAD) Police investigating 193 unregistered baby cases; 12 confirmed dead
-
(3rd LD) IAEA says Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan meets international safety standards