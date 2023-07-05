The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Inaugural session of S. Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group likely to be held in Seoul this month

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are likely to hold the inaugural session of the newly established Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) in Seoul later this month, officials said Wednesday.

The NCG was established during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April to strengthen the U.S.' "extended deterrence" commitment to defending South Korea with all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.



S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official

SEOUL -- The South Korea government respects the result of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety review of Japan's plan to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima plant, an official said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the U.N. nuclear watchdog announced that its two-year review found Japan's plan to release water from the plant into the sea to be consistent with its safety standards. The agency also said the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact on both people and the environment.



S. Korea to launch intense inspection into seafood imports on Fukushima concerns

SEOUL -- South Korea will conduct an "unprecedentedly intense" special inspection into the marking of country of origin for imported seafood products amid concerns over Japan's planned release of contaminated water from its crippled nuclear power plant, the oceans ministry said Wednesday.

The 100-day intensive inspection will begin this month to check if importers, distributors and retailers properly mark the origin of major seafood items coming from overseas, such as scallops, sea bream and sea squirts, Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon said during a regular briefing on the Fukushima issue.



(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin gives up 1 run in 3 innings in minor league rehab game

SEOUL -- Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays has taken an important step in his recovery from last year's elbow operation, giving up one run in three innings in a minor league rehab appearance.

Ryu pitched for the Blue Jays' Rookie ball affiliate in the Florida Complex League in Dunedin, Florida, on Tuesday, and struck out five batters and allowed four hits against an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The South Korean left-hander did not walk a batter.



(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand

SEOUL -- The circular red LG emblem is now moving: the simpler, animated face nods, smiles and even winks. The digital logo is part of LG Electronics Inc.'s brand reinvention campaign to liven up its brand identity to appeal to a younger audience.

The campaign's goal is not about making a bold brand turnaround, but to create a cohesive corporate identity that can help enhance consumers' recognition of the traditional home appliances maker, Kim Hyo-eun, vice president at the company's global marketing center, said in a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency.



S. Korean, U.S. Army troops to stage combined drills in California desert next month

SEOUL -- South Korean and U.S. Army troops will stage a joint four-week exercise in a desert in California next month, officials said Wednesday, as the allies seek to bolster their combined operational capabilities.

Some 150 personnel, including those from the 7th Maneuver Corps' air assault unit and the Capital Mechanized Infantry Division, will join the drills set to take place at the U.S. National Training Center (NTC) in the Mojave Desert in California from Aug. 2 to 31, according to the South Korean Army.



Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead

SEOUL -- Police are investigating 400 unregistered baby cases, and the number is expected to keep rising, the National Office of Investigation said Wednesday, as a nationwide campaign is under way to confirm the well-being of more than 2,000 undocumented babies born since 2015.

A total of 420 "ghost baby" cases had been referred to police as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, and 400 of them are currently under investigation, the office said, more than double the 193 cases announced a day earlier.



SK bioscience to help Thailand set up infrastructure for vaccine manufacturing

SEOUL -- SK bioscience Co., a pharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, said Wednesday it has joined hands with Thailand's state-run drugmaker to build vaccine manufacturing and development infrastructure in the Southeast Asian country.

SK bioscience and Thailand's Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday, under which the Korean company will help the country prepare for future pandemics by developing a homegrown vaccine.



S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military

SEOUL -- South Korea has retrieved a North Korean spy satellite wreckage and concluded it has "no military utility," Seoul's military said Wednesday, ending a 36-day operation to salvage the sunken debris of a failed North Korean space rocket launch in late May.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the military raised multiple key parts of the rocket and the satellite through the operation that began May 31 and ended earlier in the day.





