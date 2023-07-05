The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(2nd LD) DP questions credibility of IAEA report; PPP committed to Fukushima seafood import ban

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday discounted the U.N. nuclear watchdog's report on Japan's radioactive water discharge plan as untrustworthy, while the ruling People Power Party (PPP) accused the DP of disregard for the top international agency on nuclear energy.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) unveiled the report Tuesday, saying Japan's plan to treat radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant and discharge it into the ocean meets international safety standards.

Broadcasting watchdog approves revision to remove KBS license fees from electricity bills

SEOUL -- South Korea's broadcasting watchdog on Wednesday approved an amendment to an enforcement ordinance to collect license fees for the state broadcaster KBS separately from electricity bills.

The revised Enforcement Decree of Ordinance of the Broadcasting Act bans the collection of license fees bundled with utility bills for every household with a television receiver, according to the Korea Communications Commission (KCC).

(LEAD) Gov't files for deposit of compensation for 2 forced labor victims

SUWON -- The government has filed for the deposit of compensation for two late forced labor victims under Japan's 1910-1945 colonization with a regional court, sources said Wednesday.

Seeking to mend ties with Japan, the government announced a plan in March to compensate 15 Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor through a government-affiliated foundation without compensation from liable Japanese firms.

Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit

SEOUL -- The government has filed an objection against a court's decision that refused to deposit compensation for a victim of Japan's wartime forced labor who has rejected the government's third-party reimbursement plan, a source said Wednesday.

The Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan, a government-affiliated organization tasked with carrying out the compensation scheme for South Korean victims of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, lodged an objection with a district court in the southwestern city of Gwangju late Tuesday, according to the source.

Finance minister rules out extra budget amid slowing economy

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday reiterated that the country has no plan to seek an extra budget as he stressed the importance of the private sector's role in revitalizing the economy.

"We must refrain from making additional debts to stimulate the economy, just because there are some concerns," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a parliamentary session.

(LEAD) McDonald's Korea to expand to 500 stores by 2030

SEOUL -- McDonald's Korea said Wednesday it will expand the number of its stores in South Korea to 500 by 2030 as it unveiled its new burger for this year.

The South Korean unit of the U.S. fast-food giant will open eight new drive-thru stores this year, 10 more ordinary stores in 2025 and 30 more in 2030 as part of its push to operate 500 stores in South Korea by 2030, CEO Kim Ki-won said. The company currently operates around 400 stores across the country.

