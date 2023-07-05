Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The government has filed an objection against a court's decision that refused to deposit compensation for a victim of Japan's wartime forced labor who has rejected the government's third-party reimbursement plan, a source said Wednesday.

The Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan, a government-affiliated organization tasked with carrying out the compensation scheme for South Korean victims of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, lodged an objection with a district court in the southwestern city of Gwangju late Tuesday, according to the source.

The Gwangju court has turned down the government's plan to launch a process to deposit compensation for Yang Geum-deok, one of the four victims who has opposed the third-party reimbursement plan that excludes Japanese firms.



This July 4, 2023, file photo shows the office of the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan, a government-affiliated organization tasked with carrying out the compensation scheme for South Korean victims of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

Yang, 94, submitted a document stating her intent not to accept the government-proposed compensation plan. The court cited the document as grounds for its rejection.

The foreign ministry had voiced regret over the decision, pledging to take legal action against it.

The Gwangju court is expected to make a decision on the government's objection within five days.

As part of efforts to improve long-frayed ties with Japan, the government announced a plan in March to compensate the victims on its own through the government-affiliated foundation without contributions from accused Japanese firms.

Yang, another surviving victim and families of two deceased victims have strongly protested the plan, demanding Tokyo's apology and direct contributions from Japanese firms.

The four victims are among 15 plaintiffs who won against Japanese firms in a 2018 Supreme Court ruling on Japan's wartime forced labor.

