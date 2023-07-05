Gov't files for deposit of compensation for 2 forced labor victims

SUWON, South Korea, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The government has filed for the deposit of compensation for two late forced labor victims under Japan's 1910-1945 colonization with a regional court, sources said Wednesday.

Seeking to mend ties with Japan, the government announced a plan in March to compensate 15 Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor through a government-affiliated foundation without compensation from liable Japanese firms.

The 15 victims won damages suits against Japanese companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Nippon Steel Corp., at South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018. Of those, four are refusing to be compensated by the government's third-party reimbursement plan.

According to legal sources, the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan filed on Tuesday for the deposit of compensation intended for two of the four opposing victims with the Suwon District Court.

The court plans to decide whether to accept the government deposit after reviewing submitted documents.

The action followed the government announcement on Monday that it has began a process to deposit the compensation for the four opposing victims -- two alive and the other two dead.

The government has also filed for the deposit of compensation for the other two victims with the Gwangju District Court and Jeonju District Court, respectively, but the Gwangju court dismissed the application on the grounds that the victim is refusing the third-party reimbursement plan.

