KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KPIC 139,100 UP 900
GC Corp 114,800 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,190 DN 30
SKC 106,600 UP 6,000
NHIS 9,480 DN 130
GS E&C 18,030 DN 800
LS 91,300 DN 1,300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES136 00 0 0
SamsungElec 72,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 708,000 DN 3,000
KIA CORP. 88,100 DN 800
Youngpoong 556,000 DN 9,000
SK hynix 116,700 DN 1,200
TaihanElecWire 14,040 DN 180
Hyundai M&F INS 30,350 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,020 DN 80
DOOSAN 88,000 UP 100
DL 39,200 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 70,800 DN 5,200
Daewoong 12,360 DN 140
TaekwangInd 623,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 4,990 DN 90
Ottogi 390,500 DN 4,000
GS Retail 22,400 DN 200
GS 36,150 DN 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,600 UP 2,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 93,500 DN 1,300
LIG Nex1 86,700 UP 3,200
KIH 50,600 DN 500
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp580 00 UP9400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,000 DN 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,050 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,510 DN 5
TKG Huchems 21,400 DN 200
JB Financial Group 8,470 DN 70
KUMHOTIRE 4,670 DN 25
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,700 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 118,300 DN 2,100
AMOREPACIFIC 96,200 DN 1,600
Fila Holdings 38,150 DN 300
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
(3rd LD) IAEA says Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan meets international safety standards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea cuts 2023 economic growth outlook to 1.4 pct amid uncertainties
-
(URGENT) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military