KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,890 DN 60
LGELECTRONICS 128,200 0
SK 147,200 DN 500
Hanon Systems 9,150 DN 20
Celltrion 152,600 UP 2,700
KEPCO KPS 32,200 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,000 DN 300
NCsoft 294,000 0
LG H&H 444,500 DN 10,500
LGCHEM 676,000 DN 4,000
DWEC 4,050 DN 50
Kangwonland 17,280 DN 40
Daesang 16,960 DN 380
SKNetworks 5,160 UP 110
HtlShilla 73,700 UP 700
YoulchonChem 30,500 UP 600
LG Energy Solution 567,000 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 31,800 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 143,100 DN 900
Hanssem 42,100 DN 1,200
F&F 117,000 DN 4,200
ORION Holdings 14,330 DN 250
HDKSOE 121,500 UP 2,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,100 0
MS IND 24,550 0
OCI Holdings 111,400 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 80,300 DN 1,100
KorZinc 465,000 DN 10,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,060 UP 120
HyundaiMipoDock 87,000 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 32,900 DN 650
S-Oil 64,600 DN 600
LG Innotek 314,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 154,400 DN 400
HMM 18,970 DN 180
HYUNDAI WIA 67,100 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 126,900 DN 800
Mobis 232,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 132,700 UP 1,000
S-1 53,500 DN 400
(MORE)
