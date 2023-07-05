HD Hyundai Infracore 11,890 DN 60

LGELECTRONICS 128,200 0

SK 147,200 DN 500

Hanon Systems 9,150 DN 20

Celltrion 152,600 UP 2,700

KEPCO KPS 32,200 DN 500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,000 DN 300

NCsoft 294,000 0

LG H&H 444,500 DN 10,500

LGCHEM 676,000 DN 4,000

DWEC 4,050 DN 50

Kangwonland 17,280 DN 40

Daesang 16,960 DN 380

SKNetworks 5,160 UP 110

HtlShilla 73,700 UP 700

YoulchonChem 30,500 UP 600

LG Energy Solution 567,000 DN 2,000

Hanmi Science 31,800 DN 650

SamsungElecMech 143,100 DN 900

Hanssem 42,100 DN 1,200

F&F 117,000 DN 4,200

ORION Holdings 14,330 DN 250

HDKSOE 121,500 UP 2,600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,100 0

MS IND 24,550 0

OCI Holdings 111,400 UP 600

LS ELECTRIC 80,300 DN 1,100

KorZinc 465,000 DN 10,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,060 UP 120

HyundaiMipoDock 87,000 DN 400

IS DONGSEO 32,900 DN 650

S-Oil 64,600 DN 600

LG Innotek 314,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 154,400 DN 400

HMM 18,970 DN 180

HYUNDAI WIA 67,100 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 126,900 DN 800

Mobis 232,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 132,700 UP 1,000

S-1 53,500 DN 400

(MORE)