KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ZINUS 26,100 DN 650
Hanchem 236,000 DN 4,000
DWS 37,400 UP 600
KEPCO 20,250 DN 350
SamsungSecu 35,450 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 9,090 DN 200
SKTelecom 45,050 DN 750
HyundaiElev 39,550 UP 450
ShinpoongPharm 15,850 DN 360
SamyangFood 123,500 UP 9,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 46,350 UP 3,250
CJ CheilJedang 271,500 DN 6,000
Handsome 22,100 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 12,220 DN 20
COWAY 43,750 DN 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 67,200 UP 200
IBK 10,260 DN 60
DONGSUH 19,000 DN 300
SamsungEng 29,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 103,400 DN 1,500
PanOcean 5,030 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 29,150 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 18,250 DN 60
LOTTE WELLFOOD 100,400 UP 500
KT 29,150 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16900 DN170
LOTTE TOUR 10,480 UP 110
LG Uplus 10,710 DN 80
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 DN 700
KT&G 82,000 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,740 DN 180
Doosanfc 27,050 DN 1,250
COSMOCHEM 56,800 UP 8,650
HITEJINRO 21,450 DN 300
FOOSUNG 12,990 UP 120
SK Innovation 167,300 UP 600
POONGSAN 41,350 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 47,750 DN 650
Hansae 20,600 DN 250
Youngone Corp 63,100 DN 700
