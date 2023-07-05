KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 84,300 UP 1,200
GKL 15,090 DN 200
KOLON IND 52,200 UP 500
HanmiPharm 302,500 DN 6,500
SD Biosensor 12,220 DN 190
Meritz Financial 42,800 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 6,860 DN 120
DGB Financial Group 7,420 DN 80
emart 75,600 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,000 0
PIAM 35,700 DN 650
HANJINKAL 46,250 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 79,500 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 41,350 DN 700
HL MANDO 53,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 755,000 UP 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 59,300 UP 500
Netmarble 47,300 DN 950
KRAFTON 178,300 DN 4,700
HD HYUNDAI 58,600 DN 600
ORION 120,200 DN 1,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,000 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,590 DN 100
BGF Retail 167,800 DN 2,400
SKCHEM 68,600 DN 600
HDC-OP 11,220 DN 140
HYOSUNG TNC 356,500 DN 12,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 451,500 DN 10,500
HANILCMT 12,110 DN 210
SKBS 76,600 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 DN 110
KakaoBank 23,250 DN 500
HYBE 280,500 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 94,600 UP 200
DL E&C 33,350 DN 700
kakaopay 45,300 DN 900
K Car 14,440 DN 320
SKSQUARE 46,200 UP 550
Kumyang 71,200 UP 12,400
(END)
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
(3rd LD) IAEA says Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan meets international safety standards
(LEAD) S. Korea cuts 2023 economic growth outlook to 1.4 pct amid uncertainties
(URGENT) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military