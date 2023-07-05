Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 July 05, 2023

CSWIND 84,300 UP 1,200
GKL 15,090 DN 200
KOLON IND 52,200 UP 500
HanmiPharm 302,500 DN 6,500
SD Biosensor 12,220 DN 190
Meritz Financial 42,800 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 6,860 DN 120
DGB Financial Group 7,420 DN 80
emart 75,600 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,000 0
PIAM 35,700 DN 650
HANJINKAL 46,250 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 79,500 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 41,350 DN 700
HL MANDO 53,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 755,000 UP 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 59,300 UP 500
Netmarble 47,300 DN 950
KRAFTON 178,300 DN 4,700
HD HYUNDAI 58,600 DN 600
ORION 120,200 DN 1,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,000 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,590 DN 100
BGF Retail 167,800 DN 2,400
SKCHEM 68,600 DN 600
HDC-OP 11,220 DN 140
HYOSUNG TNC 356,500 DN 12,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 451,500 DN 10,500
HANILCMT 12,110 DN 210
SKBS 76,600 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 DN 110
KakaoBank 23,250 DN 500
HYBE 280,500 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 94,600 UP 200
DL E&C 33,350 DN 700
kakaopay 45,300 DN 900
K Car 14,440 DN 320
SKSQUARE 46,200 UP 550
Kumyang 71,200 UP 12,400
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!