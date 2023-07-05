Rugby chief named head of S. Korean delegation at Asian Games

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Choi Yoon, president of the South Korean rugby governing body, was named the head of the country's athletic delegation for this year's Asian Games on Wednesday.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) appointed Choi, president of the Korea Rugby Union, as the chef de mission for South Korea at the Sept. 23-Oct. 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.



This file photo from March 20, 2023, shows Choi Yoon, head of the Korea Rugby Union and South Korea's chef de mission for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. (Yonhap)

Choi, 59, had been the deputy chef de mission for South Korea at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

Choi is chairman of OK Financial Group and owner of the OK Financial Group Okman Volleyball Club.

A former rugby player, Choi has been a staunch supporter of the sport in South Korea. The country competed at its first Olympic tournament in Tokyo two years ago.

There will be 483 gold medals up for grabs in 40 sports in Hangzhou, which is hosting the Asian Games following a one-year postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

