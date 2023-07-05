Rugby chief named head of S. Korean delegation at Asian Games
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Choi Yoon, president of the South Korean rugby governing body, was named the head of the country's athletic delegation for this year's Asian Games on Wednesday.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) appointed Choi, president of the Korea Rugby Union, as the chef de mission for South Korea at the Sept. 23-Oct. 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Choi, 59, had been the deputy chef de mission for South Korea at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.
Choi is chairman of OK Financial Group and owner of the OK Financial Group Okman Volleyball Club.
A former rugby player, Choi has been a staunch supporter of the sport in South Korea. The country competed at its first Olympic tournament in Tokyo two years ago.
There will be 483 gold medals up for grabs in 40 sports in Hangzhou, which is hosting the Asian Games following a one-year postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
(3rd LD) IAEA says Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan meets international safety standards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea cuts 2023 economic growth outlook to 1.4 pct amid uncertainties
-
(URGENT) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military