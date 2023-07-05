S. Korean Bond Yields on July 5, 2023
All News 16:30 July 05, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.564 3.562 +0.2
2-year TB 3.677 3.676 +0.1
3-year TB 3.618 3.619 -0.1
10-year TB 3.644 3.623 +2.1
2-year MSB 3.685 3.680 +0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.425 4.429 -0.4
91-day CD None None None
