Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential office says it respects IAEA report in unofficial route (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Controversial KBS fees to be removed from monthly electricity bills (Kookmin Daily)
-- 4-year-olds pushed to take exams to enter English kindergartens (Donga Ilbo)
-- High-ranking opposition official, KT subcontractor suspected of collusion (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KBS, EBS fees to be separated from electricity bills (Segye Times)
-- 'Advanced nations don't use science as political tool' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan seeks bilateral summit; Kishida to explain Fukushima's contaminated water (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- IAEA concluded contaminated water safe after carrying out only one of three tests (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Business is hard as there are only arguing politicians with no customers' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Daegu Bank to become first new nationwide bank in 31 years in 2023 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 17 apartment buildings in Incheon to be rebuilt following parking lot collapse (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul says it will 'respect' IAEA's Fukushima report (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul says it respects IAEA report, preparing own Fukushima analysis (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's first robot conductor offers glimpse into future of art, technology (Korea Times)
