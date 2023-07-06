N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a Cabinet meeting earlier this week to review economic plans in the first half of the year and discuss follow-up measures for policy goals put forth in a recent key party meeting, state media said Thursday.
Last month, Pyongyang held a plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, attended by leader Kim Jong-un, to discuss key agenda items, including economic policy.
Premier Kim Tok-hun presided over the videoconference meeting Wednesday, also attended by Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun, Cabinet officials, and officials from major factories and companies, according to the state-run radio network Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
Summarizing the first half, Pak noted how a nationwide irrigation project has bolstered the foundation for agriculture production and the harvest of certain types of grain took place.
Pak also called for achieving "grand goals of national revival," and participants vowed to thoroughly carry out the decisions made by the ruling party.
North Korea has been seeking to boost its economy in the wake of severe food shortages and economic hardships aggravated by biting global sanctions and the country's COVID-19 border closure.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
