Thursday's weather forecast

July 06, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/23 Sunny 0

Incheon 29/23 Sunny 0

Suwon 32/22 Sunny 0

Cheongju 33/23 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 32/22 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 31/21 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 34/25 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 33/22 Sunny 20

Gwangju 33/22 Sunny 20

Jeju 30/23 Cloudy 20

Daegu 35/22 Sunny 20

Busan 29/23 Sunny 10

