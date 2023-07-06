Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 06, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/23 Sunny 0
Incheon 29/23 Sunny 0
Suwon 32/22 Sunny 0
Cheongju 33/23 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 32/22 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 31/21 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 34/25 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 33/22 Sunny 20
Gwangju 33/22 Sunny 20
Jeju 30/23 Cloudy 20
Daegu 35/22 Sunny 20
Busan 29/23 Sunny 10
(END)
