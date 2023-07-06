S. Korea to introduce anti-drone defense system at key military, gov't facilities

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to introduce an integrated defense system to counter hostile unmanned aircraft at key military and government facilities for the first time, officials said Thursday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) recently put up a notice for the 48.5 billion-won (US$37.2 million) project on its procurement website as Seoul has sought to bolster anti-drone capabilities after North Korea's drone incursions late last year.

Under the project, DAPA seeks to purchase the counter-drone system to be operated by the Army, the Navy and the Air Force from local companies. It will accept bids through Aug. 8.

The system is expected to be able to detect small-sized drones and neutralize them by jamming their signals.

Last December, five North Korean drones intruded across the inter-Korean border, with one of them having penetrated a no-fly zone close to Seoul's presidential office.

South Korea has since made efforts to beef up anti-drone measures, with the military planning to launch a drone operations command tasked with various missions utilizing the unmanned assets, including surveillance, reconnaissance and strike operations, later this year.



This file photo, taken Dec. 27, 2022, shows a man watching a news report on North Korean drone incursions being aired on a television at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

