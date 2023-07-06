Regulator approves launch of new hydrogen power firm
SEJONG, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator on Thursday approved the launch of a hydrogen power company jointly established by SK Energy Co. and three other local partners, concluding the new firm is unlikely to impede competition within the market.
The decision came after SK Energy earlier announced its plan to establish SL Energy Solution, in which it will hold a 29.9 percent stake, with LS Electric Co. also holding an equivalent stake.
The newly established entity will primarily focus on generating hydrogen power in urban areas at gas stations and other designated locations.
It plans to participate in the government's hydrogen energy bidding market, scheduled to kick off in 2024.
"As numerous private bidders are expected to participate in the market, and considering the government determines the volume and buyers, we have concluded that the new company will not significantly hinder competition," the Fair Trade Commission said.
The commission said the latest approval is expected to induce more companies to participate in the hydrogen market. It also vowed to promptly review mergers of energy-related firms to support the growth of the market's ecosystem.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official