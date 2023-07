(3rd LD) DP makes all-out efforts to protest Japan's Fukushima water release

(ATTN: UPDATES paras 1-2 as sit-in begins; ADDS party leader's remarks in paras 3-4; CHANGES photo)

By Kang Jae-eun

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- All lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) launched an overnight sit-in at the National Assembly on Thursday as the party made all-out efforts to protest Japan's plan to discharge radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

The stepped-up protest came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report earlier this week that Japan's plan to treat contaminated water and release it into the ocean meets international safety standards and its impact on people and the environment would be negligible.

The report was seen as a blessing for the water discharge expected to begin sometime this summer.

"The IAEA said in the report that it will neither approve nor oppose the release and will not take any responsibility, which means it concedes that the release of the contaminated water cannot be seen as safe," DP leader Lee Jae-myung said. "The report looks like one that executes Japan's request."

Lee criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol government for "turning a blind eye to calls for an objective verification and forcing the people to simply believe Japan and the IAEA report."

During a press conference with foreign media outlets earlier in the day, Rep. Wi Seong-gon said, "The ocean dumping of the contaminated waters from the crippled plant will pose a threat to all oceans across the world. The IAEA's report cannot serve as an indulgence to the ocean dumping of contaminated water," said

He added that the DP is considering filing a lawsuit against Japan at the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, arguing that the release is a human rights issue where its impact could last for generations.

During the overnight sit-in, all 167 party members plan to hold a "relay filibuster" from 7 p.m. until Friday at noon, in which lawmakers take turns to deliver long speeches demanding the withdrawal of Japan's plan and denouncing Seoul's response to it.

The DP also plans to hold a protest rally outside the National Assembly building on Saturday, bringing together not only lawmakers, but also aides, staffers and regional party officials.



Lee Jae-myung (6th from L, front row), leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, and other party lawmakers chant slogans during a rally at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 6, 2023, as they launch an overnight vigil against Japan's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled nuclear reactors in Fukushima into the ocean. (Yonhap)

Separately, some members of Japan's minor opposition Social Democratic Party were to arrive in Seoul on Thursday to support the campaign against the release. They plan to visit DP lawmakers during the sit-in and hold a round table discussion.

The government of President Yoon Suk Yeol has said it respects the findings in the IAEA report.

Officials have stressed that as long as the treatment and release plan goes ahead as planned, it will not have any harmful effects on South Korea because the released water would be massively diluted in ocean waters and sea currents would carry it away before reaching South Korean shores years later.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has accused the DP of inciting fears of bad health consequences among the people with unscientific claims in an attempt to take advantage of the issue for political gains ahead of next year's general elections.

In contrast, the DP has argued the release will harm the environment and health of people.

DP floor leader Rep. Park Kwang-on urged the government on Thursday to bring up the issue at the upcoming Consultative Meeting of Contracting Parties to the London Convention and Protocol, an agreement aimed to protect the marine environment from human activities such as dumping.

