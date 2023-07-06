Yoon picks ex-culture minister as special adviser for culture, sports
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named a former culture minister and actor as his special adviser for culture and sports in a reshuffle that also affected six vice-minister level posts, his office said.
Yoo In-chon, a well-known TV and stage actor who served as culture minister during the Lee Myung-bak administration, was named special presidential adviser for culture and sports.
Cho Hong-sun, an official of the Fair Trade Commission, was nominated vice chair of the antitrust regulator, while Ko Kwang-hyo, an official of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, was named chief of the Korea Customs Service.
Kim Yoon-sang, also a finance ministry official, was tapped for chief of the Public Procurement Service, while Lee Hyoung-il, deputy finance minister, was named chief of Statistics Korea.
The reshuffle also saw the nomination of Kim Kyung-ann, chief of a North Jeolla Province chapter of the ruling People Power Party, as head of the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency, and Kang Hee-up, a standing member of the Metropolitan Transport Commission, as chair of the commission.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(profile) Conservative professor tapped to lead unification ministry
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official