Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Yoon picks ex-culture minister as special adviser for culture, sports

All News 11:38 July 06, 2023

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named a former culture minister and actor as his special adviser for culture and sports in a reshuffle that also affected six vice-minister level posts, his office said.

Yoo In-chon, a well-known TV and stage actor who served as culture minister during the Lee Myung-bak administration, was named to the newly established position of special presidential adviser for culture and sports.

Current presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki was second vice culture minister during Yoo's term as culture minister.

Yoo will be only the second formal special adviser to the president, along with Lee Dong-kwan, a former senior presidential secretary for press affairs under President Lee and the current special presidential adviser for external relations.

Yoon also named Cho Hong-sun, an official of the Fair Trade Commission, as vice chair of the antitrust regulator, and Ko Kwang-hyo, an official of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, as chief of the Korea Customs Service.

Kim Yoon-sang, also a finance ministry official, was tapped for chief of the Public Procurement Service, while Lee Hyoung-il, deputy finance minister, was named chief of Statistics Korea.

The reshuffle also saw the nomination of Kim Kyung-ann, chief of a North Jeolla Province chapter of the ruling People Power Party, as head of the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency, and Kang Hee-up, a standing member of the Metropolitan Transport Commission, as chair of the commission.

This file photo shows Yoo In-chon, new special presidential adviser for culture and sports. (Yonhap)

This file photo shows Yoo In-chon, new special presidential adviser for culture and sports. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk Yeol #personnel
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!