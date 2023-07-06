Gov't to unveil results of own analysis of Fukushima release plan Friday
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The government will announce its own analysis of Japan's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant later this week, an official said Thursday.
The outcome of a scientific analysis of the discharge plan, based on the findings of an on-site inspection of the plant completed in late May and other related data, will be revealed at a daily briefing Friday, according to Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination.
On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that its two-year review found Japan's plan to release water from the plant into the sea to be consistent with its safety standards. The nuclear watchdog also said the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact on both people and the environment.
"We have been independently conducting a review on Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s release plan of contaminated water," Park said. The company operates the plant.
Those attending the briefing will include Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Geun-hee, who headed the 21-member inspection team, as well as other vice ministers.
The announcement also coincides with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi's three-day visit to South Korea, starting Friday, following his ongoing four-day trip to Japan.
In response to heightened public concern, Seoul launched a daily press briefing last month to keep the public updated on the planned release of contaminated water from the plant, which was severely damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
