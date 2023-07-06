LG Electronics sets up 1st overseas TV R&D lab in Indonesia
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it has established its first overseas research and development (R&D) lab for home entertainment products in Indonesia as part of its efforts to accelerate its inroads into the Southeast Asian TV market.
The 40,000-square-foot R&D lab in Cibitung, West Java, is located near LG's existing TV manufacturing facilities in the city, which serve as the production hub for the Asian market, and is only 40 kilometers away from LG's sales office in the capital city of Jakarta.
LG expected the regional R&D lab to allow the company to more effectively run its business from product development to delivery to end-users.
Late last year, LG created a new post dedicated to product development in Indonesia, as the Cibitung plant has diversified the list of products it manufactures there over the past years.
LG said it plans to increase the number of local staff to around 500 by 2025 to enhance research competitiveness. The company did not reveal how many it has hired at the lab.
The opening ceremony on Thursday was attended by LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan, Park Hyung-se, head of LG Electronics' home entertainment division, and South Korean government officials, including South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Lee Sang-deok.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official