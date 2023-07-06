(LEAD) LG Electronics sets up 1st overseas TV R&D lab in Indonesia
(ATTN: ADDS photo, more info throughout)
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it has established its first overseas research and development (R&D) lab for home entertainment products in Indonesia as part of its efforts to accelerate its inroads into the Southeast Asian TV market.
The 40,000-square-foot R&D lab in Cibitung, West Java, is located near LG's existing TV manufacturing facilities in the city, which serve as the production hub for the Asian market, and is only 40 kilometers away from LG's sales office in the capital city of Jakarta.
LG said it expected the regional R&D lab to allow the company to have "a local one-stop system for seamless business operations" from product development to delivery to end-users.
Late last year, LG created a new post dedicated to product development in Indonesia, as the Cibitung plant has diversified the list of products it manufactures there over the past years.
LG said it plans to increase the number of local staff to around 500 by 2025 to enhance R&D competitiveness and "to support the subsidiary's diverse research projects." The company did not reveal how many it has hired at the lab.
It also plans to collaborate with local universities to nurture talent and "uncover budding professionals."
The opening ceremony on Thursday was attended by Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Electronics' home entertainment division, and government officials representing both nations, including South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Lee Sang-deok.
"The facility will become a testing bed for the latest LG innovations preparing to revolutionize the industry on a global scale," Park said at the ceremony.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead
-
U.S. says it welcomes IAEA report on planned release of Japan's treated water