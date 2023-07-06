Ryoo Seung-wan's 'Smugglers' invited to Locarno Film Festival

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Director Ryoo Seung-wan's new crime action thriller "Smugglers" has been invited to the 76th Locarno Film Festival set to open in Switzerland next month, the festival's homepage showed Thursday.

"Smugglers" was included in the main Piazza Grande lineup for Europe's biggest midsummer movie event slated for Aug. 2-12, according to the festival.

The Piazza Grande section screens audience-friendly films in an outdoor square that can accommodate over 8,000 viewers, featuring the Audience Award and the Variety Piazza Grande Award selected by a panel of film critics.

Set in the 1970s in a peaceful seaside village, "Smugglers" revolves around two female divers (played by Kim Hye-soo and Yum Jung-ah), who are unexpectedly tangled up in a high-stakes smuggling scheme.

It is set to hit local theaters July 26.

Director Joung Yu-mi's animated short film "The Waves" was invited to Locarno's Concorso internazionale section, competing for the Pardo d'oro, an award for outstanding achievement in cinema.

It is her third animation project presented to international film festivals, following "Dust Kid" (2009) for Cannes Directors' Fortnight and "Math Test" (2010) for the Berlin International Film Festival.

